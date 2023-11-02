Helsinki | The mayors are satisfied with the budget agreement: “A reasonably responsible solution”

The mayors of Helsinki were satisfied with the resulting budget proposal, which seemed to have something for everyone.

Helsinki the city’s budget proposal for 2024 has been completed. Thursday at a press conference the mayor’s council seemed satisfied with the consensus that had been reached and took turns thanking each other.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) does not remember that a similar outcome, in which all the parties in the city government were equally involved, has happened in some time.

“The mayor’s task is to maintain political cooperation, so I consider the resulting consensus a small success,” he says to HS.

“I am happy that at a time when various political, principled and ideological conflicts are tearing Finland and outside of Finland apart, a good common vision can be reached between the parties.”

Vartiainen was also happy that the emphases that are important to him are included in the show.

“Urban renewal areas and anti-segregation work, as well as the increasing resources of schools, especially for special education, are strongly featured. It was great that these seemed to be common issues as well.”

Vartiainen is satisfied that the city’s economy is in good shape.

“The budget round ended with a reasonably responsible solution. Although the debt per Helsinki resident increases slightly, there is no concern about the sustainability of the economy.”

Of culture and leisure deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) says he is particularly pleased that 20 million euros were set aside in the budget to reduce the rents of Helsinki city apartments (Heka) and the fees for right-of-occupancy apartments (Haso).

“The state left the lowest-income people behind, so it’s great that the city is responding. This will at least moderate the drastic rent increases,” said Arhinmäki.

Arhinmäki cannot say how much the effects on Heka’s rents, for example, will be.

“The city has a total of around 55,000 rental apartments of different sizes with different rent levels. As a rough estimate, the discount for one apartment could be, for example, 360 euros per year, or about 30 euros per month.”

According to Arhinmäki, the rent reductions will certainly ease the situation of many renters.

“Of course, even a small discount is beneficial for low-income people, who especially live in Heka’s apartments.”

Arhinmäki also considered the approved salary development program, which raises the lowest salaries of the city’s employees, to be important. He considered the 7 million euros received for the program to be a significant amount.

Also deputy mayor of the urban environment Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) was satisfied with the implementation of Helsinki’s own wage development program. According to him, decisions on the allocation of salary increases were not made in the budget negotiations, but are prepared by the civil servants responsible for the personnel policy of the various industries.

HS wrote in the spring from a salary development program, in which the planned salary increases would target already high salaries, such as doctors.

“In preparation, there will certainly be fair allocations for increases. The salary increases for doctors were justified in the sense that there have been challenges in recruiting health center doctors.”

Sinnemäki also highlighted the city greening projects included in the budget proposal.

“New, even small green areas increase coziness and are beneficial, because they absorb rainwater. It helps the city to survive increasingly heavy rains.”

Sinnemäki also considered it important to increase the investments earmarked for the development of cycling in the next ten-year period.

This allocation will not be increased in 2024, but in 2025 the allocation will rise to 30 million and from 2026 to 40 million for the rest of the season.

“The development of the bicycle network and the railway network in the inner city is lagging behind. By increasing the allocation every year, it is ensured that the bike networks are implemented with sufficient ambition.”

Social, health and rescue measures deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov According to (kok), all the main goals of the coalition regarding the budget were met.

“One of our main goals was to get the direction of the municipal tax down, and it is coming true. Of course, we presented a larger municipal tax bill,” says Sazonov.

According to the budget proposal, Helsinki’s municipal tax will decrease from 5.36 percent to 5.3 percent in 2024.

Sazonov listed additional resources for kindergartens and schools, investing in urban renewal areas, and the good policies made for traffic as other realized goals.

According to Sazonov, these include, among other things, increasing charging points for electric cars and ensuring sufficient parking spaces, as well as the decision to carry out the repair of the Kulosaari bridge in such a way that it does not cause unreasonable harm to car traffic.

“We are going to look for a solution for the Kulosaaari bridge to have more than one lane in use in each direction during the repair.”

However, the repair of the bridge will possibly only start after the completion of the Kruunuvuoren Bridge. Kruunuvuorensilta is scheduled to be completed in 2027.