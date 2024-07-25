Helsinki | The long chase ended in a crash – Mannerheimintie across the Opera

Helsinki|The car driver ran away from the police after the police had tried to stop the car. While fleeing from the police, the car crashed. Due to the traffic inconvenience, the police advises you to avoid driving through the Oppera intersection.

Opera a traffic accident occurred at the intersection on Mannerheimintie on Thursday morning, which hinders traffic in both directions.

Helsinki police station Toni Merilä according to the accident occurred when a car ran away from the police after the police had tried to stop the car.

The police had noticed that the car was driving at a very high speed on Lahdenväylä. From there, the car had fled the police in the direction of the city center, still speeding.

At the end of a long chase, the car crashed into bystanders’ cars at the Opera intersection.

According to Merilä, at this stage it seems that more serious injuries were avoided in the situation. According to him, three bystanders have been taken to the hospital to check their injuries.

The place the editor of HS who was on Don Lehtinen says that the police are directing traffic at the intersection. According to him, there were several rescue vehicles and police cars at the scene.

Merilä confirms that the accident will affect traffic. Before 8:30, the road was completely blocked because a tow truck was coming to move the cars.

According to Merilä, the goal of the police is to end the traffic problem as soon as possible. He estimates that the intersection will be closed until eight o’clock at worst. Due to the traffic inconvenience, the police advises you to avoid driving through the Oppera intersection.