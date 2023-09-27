Helsinki | The Liiketila located in Mellunkylä was damaged in a fire

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Helsinki A fire broke out in a commercial property in Mellunkylä the night before Wednesday, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The alarm came to Kurjenkollonkuja a little before four in the morning. An hour later, the fire had been extinguished, and it had not had time to spread from the building to other places.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire damaged the interior of the building, but caused no injuries.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.