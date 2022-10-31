Helsinki | The lights in Keskuspuisto are turned off at night for cost-saving reasons

The lights in Keskuspuisto are dark from 23:00 to 06:00.

City of Helsinkii will start turning off the lights in Keskuspuisto at night from the beginning of November.

The outdoor lights are turned off at eleven in the evening, and the lights are turned on at six in the morning.

Switching off the lighting is related to the City of Helsinki’s effort to reduce energy consumption. The outdoor lighting is going to be dimmed in the streets and parks.

Electricity saving measures are also aimed at, for example, saunas in swimming pools. In swimming pools, not all saunas are kept on at the same time.

The city also lowers temperatures in many of its premises.