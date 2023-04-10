Helsinki | The king of urban politics criticizes the mayor’s model

City councilor and council vice-chairman Pilvi Torsti (sd) is leaving local politics. His last act is to demand that Helsinki’s mayoral model be thoroughly gutted.

Over the ten-year period as a member of the Helsinki City Council ends when Cloud Thursday (sd) is moving to Italy next week. He will soon start a new job as director of the European Education Foundation.

On Wednesday, Torsti submitted his resignation from the council. That same evening, he participated in the last city council meeting – and left two council initiatives at the end of the meeting.

“Recent, financial statements-related initiatives”, describes Torsti.

The first of the initiatives concerned the adventure labyrinth to be built in the area of ​​Helsinki’s winter garden. Another council initiative concerned the evaluation of the current mayoral model, as Torsti is worried about the situation.

“Now we have seen to an increasing extent really fatal problems in very basic matters, such as salary payment and the outsourcing process of occupational health”, Torsti describes the city’s situation.

According to Torsti, the reason for the situation is partly the current mayoral model. He feels that long-term management of the city’s affairs is missing in the current model.

In the year 2017 Major administrative reforms were carried out in Helsinki. The agencies were merged into four branches and central administration.

At the same time, the mayor and four deputy mayors replaced the mayor and deputy mayors.

Torsti himself was a member of the city board and participated in the preparation of the reform also from the management division. Torsti resigned from the division when he stated that he could not support the mayor’s model.

Thursday raises two key issues.

The first of them is the current composition of the city government.

After the reform, the composition of the city board has included five people who work full-time for the city, i.e. the mayor’s council, and ten other members who perform a position of trust in addition to their own work.

“In a city the size of Helsinki, a huge number of operational decisions are made every week. Now we have two floors of people deciding,” says Torsti.

Another problem, according to Torst, is the role of the deputy mayor, which includes little operational power. The townspeople have too high expectations for what the deputy mayor can actually influence.

In the current model, according to Torst, the processes are not clear. It is confusing where the line between job preparation and political decision-making lies.

The ambiguities in the role of the deputy mayor also affect the functionality of the city, believes Torsti.

The mayor’s model a report on the effects was made by the University of Tampere, which was completed in 2021.

The report stated that after Helsinki switched to the mayor model, democratic decision-making did not strengthen as expected. According to the report, power has become more concentrated, and the development of the city has become even more dependent on individuals.

In his council initiative, Torsti demands that a similar independent investigation be carried out again.

“And the criticism of the report must be taken seriously. It does not mean a return to the old mayor model, but significant changes to the current operation,” says Torsti.

Thursday the council initiative gathered the required 30 signatures in just over an hour. According to him, it reflects the fact that the other councilors also feel the matter is relevant.

According to Torsti, the situation has also been difficult for the councillors. As one example, Torsti brings up the crisis caused by the new salary payment system Sarastia, which, according to Torsti, the trustees have no chance to influence.

Torsti plans to follow the progress of his own initiative from his future hometown of Turin.

Now the initiative is somewhere in the bureaucracy, where a response to the initiative is being prepared on behalf of the office holders.

Finally, the initiative returns to the city council.

