Thursday, July 13, 2023
Helsinki | The Itis shopping center is being evacuated due to a suspected gas leak

July 13, 2023
A suspected gas leak has been detected at the construction site in connection with the work. The rescue service is on site. Turunlinnantie is completely closed to traffic.

Helsinki The Itista shopping center located in Itäkeskus is being evacuated due to a suspected gas leak, the Helsinki Rescue Service informs.

A suspected gas leak has been detected at the construction site in connection with the work. The rescue service is on site.

Turunlinnantie, which runs next to the shopping center, is completely closed. The police are directing the traffic.

The rescue service urges people to stay away from the surroundings of Turunlinnantie and to follow the authorities’ instructions.

The gas leak is being supported and for the time being customers are not allowed in the shopping center.

The emergency services published a photo from the scene on Twitter:

The news is updated.


