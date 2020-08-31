Helsinki | The hotel will open in Vallila Konepaja’s oldest house in October

Hotel operations in three buildings are run by Folks Hotels in Lahti.

Pasilan A new hotel will open in October in Vallila’s old office and canteen buildings.

The hotel is operated by Folks Hotels in Lahti, a company specializing in hotels and conceptual housing.

The old office on Aleksis Kivi Street is the oldest building in the entire workshop area. It was completed in 1901, when the halls marked for the workshop were completed in the 1910s.

New The three different buildings in the hotel have a total of 146 rooms and can accommodate 290. The old buildings have different types of rooms. For example, there are 4.5-meter-high lofts above the hotel reception.

A 140-seater roof terrace has been built on the roof of the new Office Building, and a restaurant with 100 seats will open next to the hotel.

The Pasila Konepaja Tradition Association donated a Victor calculator, which was used and still used at the workshop to the new hotel. “I remember the calculator from somewhere in the early 20th century. We want its life to continue in a new hotel whose life is just beginning, ”the chairman of the board Veijo Sundqvist describes in the hotel bulletin.