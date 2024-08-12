Helsinki | The Hakaniemi bridge is closed to traffic for the time being due to heavy vehicle lifting work

Helsinki|A crane fell on the bridge construction site on Monday afternoon.

Hakaniemi the bridge in Helsinki is closed to traffic for the time being due to heavy vehicle lifting work, Fintraffic’s Traffic Center informs.

According to the National Road Traffic Agency, the road area has been closed since 1 am on Tuesday until further notice. Traffic is diverted via Liisankatu and Hakaniemenkatu.

Hakaniemi in the demolition of the bridge fell down crane on monday afternoon. During the fall, the crane caught the bridge structure, after which its bow pointed towards the sky.

Production manager of the Kruunusillat project Jaakko Rekola told HS on Monday that the crane operator was not injured in the situation at all. The rescue service’s initial information was that the driver was slightly injured.

According to Rekola, the cause of the crane’s fall is being investigated. He estimated on Monday that the overturned crane would be raised on Monday around ten in the evening.

For safety reasons According to Rekola, the bridge is closed to traffic throughout the lifting operation.

“We have prepared so that the traffic control is for the whole night,” he said.

HS did not reach Fintraffic at night to comment on the estimated duration of the bridge closure or whether the lifting operation is related to the crane fall that was reported on Monday.