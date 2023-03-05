Helsinki | The giant renovation of Mannerheimintie begins: Buses and trams on detours for a long time

The first phase of the renovation of Mannerheimintie, which will start on Monday, March 6, will be carried out on the section between Postitalo and Oopera.

On Monday The renovation of Mannerheimintie starting on March 6 will move buses and trams to detours for a long time. Motorists should also be prepared for the fact that travel times may be longer due to the repair work.

The overhaul will begin the week of March 6 with preparatory work, such as the removal of tram lines and the construction of traffic arrangements during work hours.

The tram service will move to Runeberginkatu as soon as Monday, March 6.

The renovation of Mannerheimintie will be done in two stages. The work of the first phase will start on the section between Postitalo and Opera.

Before preparatory work is being done to start the actual construction work. In the week starting March 6, the city will provide more detailed information about the traffic changes and when the construction site will take over lanes and other areas for use by the construction site.

Motor vehicles’ Läpiaja will be maintained during the renovation of Mannerheimintie. There is one lane in use in both directions. During Mannerheimintie’s street works, every property can also be walked on.

However, the city reminds in its announcement that there may be changes to the usual routes and travel times may be longer than usual. Detours are guided on the street. The location of the lanes in use and the traffic arrangements will change as the work progresses.

The detours for cycling and walking routes will only be specified when the construction site is built on Monday.

Tram lines four and ten and bus lines 63, 212, 213 and 400 will switch to Runeberginkatu instead of Mannerheimintie from March 6. Other bus lines will remain on Mannerheimintie.

HSL tells you more about the public transport changes on its website www.hsl.fi and on its other channels.

The progress of Mannerheimintie’s construction site can be followed, for example, on the website www.manskunkatutyöt.fi From March 6 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uusimannerheimintie

Mannerheimintien the renovation will be done in two parts. It is estimated that the works will be completed at the end of 2025. The construction site also extends partly to the cross streets of Mannerheimintie.

The section between Postikatu and Runeberginkatu will be repaired first in 2023–2024. During the end of 2024, the work will move between Runeberginkatu and Reyolakkatu, when the first phase is ready for traffic.

In the overhaul of Mannerheimintie, the water pipes under the street, electric cables and other municipal technology, the tram tracks and the bridge over Baana will be renewed, and one-way bike lanes will be built on Mannerheimintie.