Helsinki | The friends committed a dozen crimes – Some of the charges lapsed due to the statute of limitations

Among other things, the men stole trucks and sold fuel bought with the refueling card they had stolen.

Helsinki On Thursday, the Court of Appeal rejected part of the sentences received by the two men due to the statute of limitations.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the friends who had committed twenty crimes in the beginning of the year to prison terms and damages.

The 32- and 42-year-old men committed crimes alone and together under the headings of damage, theft, pickpocketing, payment instrument fraud, concealment crime, firearms crime and driving a vehicle without a license.

The men had, among other things, illegally taken over trucks owned by different companies, messed them up with, for example, a powder fire extinguisher, and stolen tools, equipment and spare parts from the trucks.

A refueling card had been taken from one of the trucks, which had been used to buy fuel for the cars and canisters for almost 4,000 euros. The fuel had been sold on and a financial benefit had been obtained.

Crimes was made in July 2020, but the defendants were not summoned until the end of 2022. Four of the twelve charges were dismissed in the Court of Appeal.

The right to prosecute expires in two years.

The Court of Appeal considered that there was reason to lower the punishment for both of them due to the dismissal of the charges. The younger man’s sentence was reduced from a 60-day suspended prison sentence to 30 days, and the additional fine of 480 euros sentenced by the district court was waived.

The older man’s sentence was also reduced. Taking into account the previous punishments, the court of appeal ordered four months of unconditional imprisonment instead of the five months ordered by the district court. Other penalties remained the same.

The man was sentenced to forfeit 2,400 euros to the state as the financial benefit of the crime. In addition, he was ordered to pay the state a crime victim’s fee of 80 euros and jointly and severally with the other defendant to reimburse the state for the cost of proof 136.80 euros.

Others damages for the men were more than 7,000 euros. In addition, they were ordered to compensate the legal costs of the other party in the amount of 2,045 euros.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can still be appealed to the Supreme Court if it grants permission to appeal on special grounds. The deadline for requesting an appeal permit and filing an appeal ends in October.