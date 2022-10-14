Helsinki | The education and training sector is satisfied with the cancellations of surgeries

Business director Satu Järvenkallas is satisfied with the promised additional money and also with the politicians’ suggestions about its more precise use.

Helsinki in the field of education and training, we are satisfied with the information announced on Friday about the result of the budget negotiations.

Branch manager Fairy tale Järvenkallas says that there is no longer any need to think about the savings presented in early autumn.

According to the negotiation agreement of the political groups, additional money should now be directed to the quality of teaching and early childhood education, the availability of early childhood education professionals, children and young people who need special support, and needs-based funding.

The latter means the money distribution model that is currently being reformed, where schools operating in challenging areas receive slightly more euros than others.

“They are very good things that we think are worth investing in.”

Details will be revealed later. Helsinki’s budget is first officially approved by the council, although nothing significant will change between the negotiation result and the council’s final decision.

After this, at the end of the year, political decisions will be made about the performance budget of each industry, which outlines the use of the money in much more detail.