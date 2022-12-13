Helsinki | The deputy mayor invites Hus and the social security management to deal with the congestion in the emergency rooms

The deputy mayor of the city of Helsinki, Daniel Sazonov (kok), says that he is inviting Husi, as well as the political and civil service leadership of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, to deal with the emergency room congestion “on a quick schedule”.

HS said earlier on Tuesday that, for example, the emergency room at Jorvi Hospital in Espoo is so badly congested that ambulances have not been able to bring patients there for ten days. The emergency rooms in Peijas, Hyvinkää and Töölö are also badly congested.

“The situation in emergency rooms raises serious concerns. The concern is especially great now that the turn of the year and the holidays are approaching. Emergency rooms are a whole that is under Husi’s responsibility and care. However, the situation has a connection to the work of cities and welfare areas – and a serious impact on our residents,” says Sazonov in his press release.

Sazonov says in his press release that he intends to convene a “quick schedule” of Husi and the political and civil service leadership of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa to discuss the situation and seek solutions.

“In practice, this means the end of this week or immediately the beginning of next week,” Sazonov tells HS.

According to Sazonov, the political leadership is largely dependent on media information regarding the emergency situation.

“It’s good to get an accurate picture of the situation. I think that a common discussion is needed on how to fix the care chains and how to smoothly transfer patients from the emergency room to treatment centers in the cities as well. In addition, we need to find out what can be done in Husi’s head, for example, how patients from the emergency department could be transferred to other departments,” he says.

Sazonov says that the situation in Helsinki has also become more difficult in terms of places for further treatment, although it has been slightly better than in Espoo and Vantaa. The situation is challenging for everyone.

“The political leadership must ensure that the resources are in order, although in my opinion, this is primarily about the availability of personnel rather than money,” says Sazonov.