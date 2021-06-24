Helsinki | The council group of the Helsinki Left Union nominates Paavo Arhinmäki as deputy mayor

Helsinki on Thursday, the council of the Left Alliance has decided to nominate a city councilor as the deputy mayor of the left Paavo Arhinmäki.

The Helsinki Left Alliance will report on the matter on Thursday evening.

Arhinmäki is nominated as Deputy Mayor of Culture and Leisure.

Arhinmäki has been a member of the Helsinki City Council for more than twenty years. Among other things, Arhinmäki has experience as Minister of Culture and Sports.

“The decision to be the deputy mayor to be used was really difficult because it means resigning as a Member of Parliament. However, the role of Member of Parliament is the finest role in democracy that can be represented. I received a lot of petitions both for continuing as a Member of Parliament and for becoming a deputy mayor, ”Arhinmäki, who was presented as deputy mayor, says in the press release.

Culture and the activities of the Deputy Mayor of Leisure include arts and sports.

“In the end, my solution emphasized the possibility of concretely promoting culture and sports in the post-crown period, which are the sectors that have suffered the most from the corona,” Arhinmäki states in the press release.

In addition to his own branch, the Deputy Mayor represents the Left Alliance in the city government and the city management team.

In its election, the Left Alliance Council Group emphasized expertise, political experience, activism in previous positions of trust and election results.

The deputy mayor of the Left Alliance will be officially elected at the joint meeting of the council group and the Helsinki District Organization on 15 July.