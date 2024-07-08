Helsinki | The construction schedule for the new summer paradise in the core center was disappointing – This is what it looks like there now

Joonas Jähi enjoyed a summer day at Töölönlahtenpuisto with his children Jade (pictured left) and Jooa and his friend Jarno Salli.

A new summer park experiment is starting in Helsinki’s Töölönlahti. Those who moved in the area were looking forward to the new summer oasis in the city center.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The completion of the Töölönlahti summer park is delayed. The park is still missing several activities. The project manager estimates completion at the end of July or beginning of August.

tobacco roars in the mouth of the construction worker. In the background, an excavator devours the earth.

The improved park in Töölönlahti was supposed to be completed by July, but construction site fences still prevent access to the new summer paradise in the center of Helsinki.

The expectations of many are high, because the city has set aside one and a half million euros for this year to update the largely deserted park, which is seen by geese.

I fence from behind you can see that there is still plenty to do. The stand already has swings and a climbing frame. The sunbeds are also placed on the beach sand.

In addition to the dance floor, the summer park lacks, among other things, a barbecue place, a place to play beach volleyball and seasonal plantings.

According to the original plan, the new park was supposed to be open to the townspeople in July so that people can enjoy it – well, in the summer.

On Friday, the city of Helsinki announced that the work will continue.

Project manager Sari Niinivirta-Mamonoff The city of Helsinki estimates that the works will be completed at the end of July or the beginning of August. The exact date is still open.

Among other things, the Töölönlahti summer park will have a wooden climbing frame.

In the summer paradise, you can relax on sunbeds.

The city also increases vegetation in Töölönlahtenpuisto.

If the new schedule is catching on, so the summer park had time to be completed before the leaves fall from the tree.

Niinivirta-Mamonoff justifies the delay in the opening by saying that the schedule is too tight.

“I’m not saying utopian, but this was a somewhat unrealistic schedule. This has been planned with a fairly quick schedule, and the early summer was spent in construction. I hope there’s still summer left.”

The construction work of the park did not start properly until the beginning of summer. In April, we were surprised by the back winter, and in May the construction was made difficult by the events organized in the area, says Niinivirta-Mamonoff.

“At that time, nothing could be done. Sticking to the planned schedule would have required that the events from the spring would have been cancelled.”

According to Niinivirta-Mamonoff, projects of this size normally take at least one year to plan and another to build.

There has been a delay in the delivery times of all the equipment coming to the park, says the project director.

In autumn, the work continues with the planting of trees, bushes and bulbous plants.

In Töölönlahti On Monday morning, the people who moved were happy about the new park.

“Hopefully it will also be practical for children. New parks are often unnecessarily artistic. More attention has been paid to what it looks like,” said Joonas Jähi.

He had come to the park with his friend and children. A peek behind the fence at the new climbing frame was praised. He said it looked “really great”.

The group would like more diverse parks and more different activities in Helsinki, such as places for ball games.

The fathers also dreamed of cleaning Töölönlahti into swimming condition.

“It would be great if you could take a dip on a hot summer day”, Jarno Salli said.

The delay of the new park did not surprise them. Who would be surprised, they thought.

Aleksi (left), hand puppet Pepe, Timo, Eija and Matias Hanhimäki consider Töölönlahti’s improvements promising.

The construction of the new barbecue place at Töölönlahtenpuisto is still in progress.

The summer park experiment will be implemented in the area near the southern shore of Töölönlahti.

Family Petäjävedi had left the hotel for a morning walk.

The construction work attracted family members who were on vacation to see what was happening in Töölönlahtenpuisto.

It looks better than 15 years ago, says the mother of the family Eija Hanhimäki.

“There wasn’t really anything here then. We are going in a more comfortable direction. It’s wonderful that nature has been spared.”