Helsinki | The construction of Sörnäistenranta remained on the table in the board

16.5. 20:13 | Updated 0:25

SÖRNÄISTENRANNAN the construction did not proceed to the Helsinki City Council. The Urban Environment Committee decided on Tuesday that it would not propose to the city government on Tuesday the approval of the relevant site plan change, so the matter remained on the table.

The plan change would mainly concern the area designated as a park and water area, which is located in Sörnäinen’s Vilhonvuori and Hanasaari. Today, the area has the Sörnäinen promenade and parks and water areas.

THE SHOW according to the new formula would enable the completion of the urban structure of the area:

“In the planning solution, a special effort has been made to solve how the supplementary construction is adapted to the valuable and historically layered surrounding urban structure and to form a new public and ecologically diverse beach for the townspeople.”

TO THE AREA four residential blocks, two office blocks and a parking block are planned in the plan. According to the presentation, the service level of the area and the environment would improve significantly with the new construction.

In addition, there would also be a new street area and places to walk to the beach. The costs of the plan change would be 92 million euros in total.

Correction 17.5. at 0.30: The story said earlier that the board would have approved the motion. However, it was left on the table at the meeting.