Helsinki | The city’s website is up again

Helsinki a copy of the city’s website was available on Monday due to a technical fault. As a result of the error, there were difficulties in using the site.

For example, some of the applications, such as the booking office used to reserve premises and equipment, did not work as a result of a fault.

On Monday evening, the correct version of the website was back in use.

Communications Manager Susanna Rautio The Helsinki City Office said earlier on Monday that the fault was noticed around 11 o’clock.