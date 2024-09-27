Helsinki | The city’s supply ferry ran away in the strong wind into Old Town Bay

Helsinki|The situation was over quickly and there was no danger.

Helsinki On Friday evening, after 6:30, a detached ferry floated in Vanhankaupunkinlahti.

HS reader who was at the top of Kuusiluoto at the time of the event Eero Haapanen estimated that it was a drifting sauna raft.

“The ferry floated slowly almost to the shore of Kuusiluoto and, as I understand it, set off from the beach of Kyläsaari next to Sompasauna,” said Haapanen.

Coast Guard marine rescue director Juha Hiltunen confirmed to HS that it was not a sauna raft, but a detached maintenance raft. According to Hiltunen, there is a depot of the city of Helsinki nearby, where maintenance ferries and piers are stored.

“Due to the strong wind, one such service ferry had gotten loose. The city is aware of the matter, and they are fixing the ferry in place,” Hiltunen said shortly before 8:00 p.m.

According to Hiltunen, the situation did not cause any danger.