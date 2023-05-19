Helsinki | The city left a dirty pile of sand on the terrace of the restaurant

The restaurant Poiju, located on the bank of the Ruoholahti canal, opened its terrace on May Day, but the sand heap has still not been cleaned despite requests.

from Helsinki restaurant Poiju’s terrace was opened again on the first of May. Customers and passers-by have been surprised by the pile of sand left on the terrace after winter.

“City maintenance washed the area under May Day, but left the cleaning unfinished,” says the restaurant manager Danial Hamran.

According to Hamran, maintenance was there cleaning the streets by hand.

“The cleaners then said that their tools are too small to remove the pile of sand. That it has to be removed by machine. But they still haven’t been heard from.”

Danial Hamran, the restaurant manager of Ravintola Poiju, has thought about removing the sand pile himself.

Restaurant owner Hasan Ahmed contacted the city earlier this week but has not received a response as to when the cleanup will resume. Restaurant owners are surprised by the delay. Restaurant Poiju has been operating at the same location on the banks of the Ruoholahti canal for 27 years.

“Usually at this stage, the streets and passageways have already been cleaned from the winter. Although, as I recall, we had to clean the terrace ourselves last year too, when the city cleaners weren’t available,” says Hamran.

Urban environment the customer service says that at the moment the spring cleaning of the streets is still in progress in various parts of Helsinki. The reason for the delay in cleaning is the weather of the past spring.

All removal of sand and street dust is done with water, so washing cannot be done as long as there are night frosts. This is not the case in Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari, as all the surrounding areas have already been mechanically cleaned with water.

“But where can you move a big pile of sand? Sand is heavy, so you can’t even put it in ordinary garbage,” he reflects.

To the restaurant a pile of sand is a nuisance and a nuisance. The pile hinders walking on the terrace and is also an aesthetic problem.

“The dogs pee in the pile and then the children go to play in the dirty sand. That’s not a good thing. We have to tell customers about it all the time,” says Hamran.

Customers also constantly receive feedback about the pile of dirt next to the terrace.

“Every day someone says, what’s up, why is that pile still there.”