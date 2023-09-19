Helsinki | The city decided: Kaivokatu will be closed to private cars

The principles and starting points of the disputed plan were approved at the meeting of the Urban Environment Board on Tuesday.

Helsinki the urban environment board decided to approve the goals and principles of the transport system plan for the core city at its meeting on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the vice-chairman of the board Risto Rautava (kok) made a motion to restore the plan, but the motion was voted down by 7–6.

In practice, this means that the Social Democrats voted for the plan together with the Greens and the Left Alliance.

In the board has 13 members: four from the coalition, three from the Greens, two from Sdp, two from the Left Alliance, one from Basic Finns and one from Rkp.

The decision means that the city center will gradually be made more pedestrian-friendly and space will be taken away from private cars even more.

The decision made contains planning instructions for further preparation. The traffic system plan itself will proceed to decision-making next spring.

The approved principles include, among other things, that cross-through traffic in the core center moves from Kaivokatu to Esplanadi. In practice, it means closing Kaivokatu to private cars. In addition, the use of the service tunnels in the center will be increased. In the first phase, among other things, a road connection from the north side of Hakaniemi market to the service tunnel in the center will be introduced.

About the decision preceded by tight negotiations in council groups after the decision was tabled at a board meeting two weeks ago. The conversion of Kaivokatu into a public transport street was particularly controversial. In particular, the coalition opposed the closing of Kaivokatu to private cars.

“Entrepreneurs and residents of the central area feel that they have not been taken into account enough,” the coalition’s Rautava told HS on Tuesday evening.

Although the decision was disappointing for Rautava, the plan also contains good things.

“For example, improving walking conditions in the center is important.”

Chairman of the board Anni Sinnemäki According to (vihr), the decision in principle that has now been created is good and balanced. The plan will improve the accessibility of the city center and the pedestrian environment in the necessary places.

“I feel relieved. These questions have been swirling in decision-making for years and years. It feels valuable that a decision has now been made on the matter,” Sinnemäki told HS.

Changes traffic arrangements in the core center are expected in the next few years. Kaivonkatu will probably be closed to private cars in 2026–2027, when the street will be renovated.