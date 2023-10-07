Saturday, October 7, 2023
Helsinki | The building used by the anarchists as a cultural center burned down again in Kumpula

October 7, 2023
Helsinki | The building used by the anarchists as a cultural center burned down again in Kumpula

The same building burned badly in February.

In a deserted house A fire broke out in Kumpula, Helsinki, on Saturday evening.

The building located on Jyrängöntie has previously been used as a cultural center for the anarchist Makamik collective.

The same building burned badly in February. Now the house is surrounded by scaffolding.

“For an unknown reason, the fire had gotten out and into the roof structures. The flames were high,” says the fire marshal on duty Toni Kannikoski.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at nine o’clock in the evening on Saturday. By ten in the evening, the fire had been brought under control, and post-extinguishing and clearing work was underway.

According to Kannikoski, the fire was already detected in its early stages. According to the rescue service, no one was injured in the fire.

Photo from February, when the house burned down the last time. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

