Helsinki | The boulevard city of Mäkelänkatu worries residents: “The effects will be massive”

Mäkelänkatu a detailed draft of the framework of the boulevard city was published at the beginning of the week.

The plans affect several neighborhoods of Northern Helsinki: Käpylä, Maunula, Oulunkylä and Pakila and their parts Metsälä, Pirkkola and Patola.

According to the plans, the beginning of Tuusulanväylä from Käpylä to Pakila will be turned into a city street built from the highway, and there will be a lot of additional construction along Mäkelänkatu – among other things.

The residents’ associations of the city districts have a two-pronged attitude towards the project. The biggest concern for the residents of the areas is traffic arrangements and the reduction of green areas.

If realized, it will be one of the biggest changes in Helsinki’s cityscape this decade.

“The project is gigantic. I understand that the city is expanding, but the scale of the plans, such as the mass of the construction, is a concern”, chairman of the Oulunkylä Society Marja Markko says.

“There are concerns, but the plans are not entirely without merit”, sums up the board member of the Metsälä Society Markus Lindqvist.

The activists of the municipal associations agree that the massive project must be well planned. Pictured are Jukka Tienari, Kai Ovaskainen, Markus Lindqvist and Marja Markko.

Among other things, it is considered a good thing that in the plan the highway would start about three kilometers further than it is now. The main traffic from Tuusulantie to the center would be diverted via Metsälä to Veturitie and Pasila.

“Traffic in Käpylä would decrease, which would make the area even more peaceful”, chairman of the Käpylä Society Kai Ovaskainen says.

According to him, it is good that public transport is invested in the region.

“The city is growing and we have to respond to that. You don’t have to drive to the center via the highway,” Ovaskainen says.

For Metsälä-Seura, it is critical how traffic can be directed smoothly along the new route in the direction of Veturitie.

“You have to invest in the plans. Unfortunately, the bridge solution that was previously in the plan has since been left out,” says Lindqvist.

People with symptoms also worry about traffic.

“Tuusulanväylä is one of the busiest roads in Finland. With the reforms, the traffic jams on Mäkelänkatu will only move further north”, Pakila-Seura board member Jukka Tienari says.

According to him, the residents are afraid that during rush hour, when looking for a way, cars will look for alternative routes on the streets of residential areas.

According to Marko, the same is feared in other districts of the region, such as Maunula, Pirkkola and Oulunkylä.

Fine it is considered that the green areas have been reasonably taken into account in the plan. According to the plans, for example, Käpylä Louhenpuisto would be almost completely spared and the Taivaskallio area, which is important to the locals, would not be touched at all.

The 16-story buildings planned for Käpylä station are not considered a good solution.

“The contrast to the small house areas of Oltermannitie and Metsälä would be too great and the houses would cast shadows,” Markko reasons.

In addition to Oulunkylä and Käpylä residents, the issue affects Metsälä residents, as Käpylä station is located in Metsälä.

The people of Pakila are worried about the public transport plans, according to which the bus lines from the area to the center, such as 64, 66 and 67, would end up at the new Käpylä public transport station or the Pasila station.

According to Tienar, it would not improve public transport, but on the contrary would weaken it.

As the end stop of the bus routes, all the active people thought Pasila was a better option.

in Helsinki a total of four city boulevard projects are underway in different parts of the city. The Mäkelänkatu project is the largest of them. Lindqvist feels that it would be good to implement the projects one at a time, so that the accumulated experience could be utilized.

“The project is so big that it is difficult to know the effects of its changes in advance. The effects are likely to be irreversible and far-reaching,” says Lindqvist.

“The effects of the changes will be massive”, predicts Tienari.

Ovaskainen reminds that many things will only become concrete in the later stage of the site plan.

Nowadays, the Tuusulanväylä ends in Käpylä. Bus line 64 is one of those whose terminus would be at Käpylä or Pasila station instead of the main train station.

There is still time for implementation, because after the site plans are approved, construction will begin in the southern part of the area, i.e. Mäkelänkatu. It is estimated that construction will begin at the turn of the 2020s and 2030s. Station zoning will be launched by sub-area next year at the earliest.

According to residents’ associations, the city has not taken residents into account enough in its plans.

In order to remedy the situation, the clubs have jointly implemented a resident survey to collect residents’ views on the plans. The online survey can be found at kaupunginosat.fi/kaupunkibulevardit.

You can also comment on the plans until December 1 in the kerrokantasi.fi online survey.

The project has brought neighborhood associations closer together.

“We have gotten to know each other and now we know more about things. Together, we also get things more attention,” says Markko.