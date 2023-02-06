Helsinki | The bar-café Kvääristö is closing down, it started operating in June last year

Bar-café Kvääristö will close its doors on Monday, February 6.

Helsinki Kvääristö, a bar-café located on the third line in Kallio, will stop its operations on Monday, February 6. The owners of the bar cafe announced the closure on Instagram.

“It is with a sad heart that we have to tell you that Kvääristö is closing its doors. Thank you to all of you – crowdfunders, customers, staff, performers and others who have been making Kvääristö. Our goal was to create a safer space in Helsinki, and based on the feedback, we succeeded. All those wonderful feedbacks help me cope now, even though I’m feeling sad. Many good memories remain. Thank you”, Kvääristö said on his Instagram account.

The gang started operating in June of last year.

The cafe-bar Kväristö was aimed at women and gender minorities. Before the opening, Kvääristö defined its target group as “rainbow women, gender minorities and their friends” in its press release.

In the summer of 2021, a community called Kvääristö raised almost 50,000 euros with a crowdfunding campaign to promote the project.