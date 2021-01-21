Helsinki | The additional 90 million drop in the Crown Bridge tramway will not cause politicians to back down: the Coalition Party would postpone the final stop, others hope to find ways to cut costs

The cost estimate will be significantly updated by the spring. The final price estimate can still change a lot in the alliance model.

Fresh information on the increase in the cost of the Crown Bridge tramway EUR 90 million at least not yet affect the policies of the large council groups on the construction work itself.

If the price really stays that high, the council will have to reconsider. Based on current data, large groups are not retreating.

The Coalition Party would like the assessment to influence the decision-making process for future rail projects and it is proposed to move the downtown terminus from Kaivokatu.

The Greens and the Left would all like to find more ways to reduce costs, but they are clearly behind the project.

In the Coalition Party The crown bridge tramway is now to be used as an example of what is wrong with the preparation of other major rail projects. On Wednesday, the group appealed to this after the council accepted the master plan for the Vihdintie light rail line and the western city center tramway.

“It is intolerable that when a decision is made, one cannot trust that the price estimate will hold. The council should only decide on large projects when the plans are long enough for the price estimate to hold, ”says Daniel Sazonov (kok).

Nonetheless, he sees the alliance model in place for trams as one way to solve the problem. The alliance model specifically has the idea that implementers are selected long before the price is specified.

Group leaders from the SDP, the Greens and the Left are still waiting to find out more about what the increased costs will come from. All three would like to shrink them, if at all possible. However, these groups emphasize how important and important this is.

“It is not just about the development of Helsinki at the time, but also the development of Helsinki, which will affect decades. The population of Laajasalo is growing. And that is the responsibility we cannot shirk from the fact that they need smooth public transport, ”says Veronika Honkasalo (vas).

“This is unfortunate, but the project is very important to the townspeople. Laajasalo already has a very large number of people waiting for the bridges to be completed, ”he also says Reetta Vanhanen (green).

“I would like to be able to provide more detailed estimates of the price in large projects when the council makes decisions on the matter. On the other hand, the alliance model exists precisely because everyone has a passion for action so that the final price does not rise ”, Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) says.

The latest The estimated total cost of the Crown Bridges project is EUR 350 million, while the Board decided on a ceiling of EUR 260 million in 2016. The new amount is also presented in the project release at the 2015 cost level to allow for comparison.

Thus, if the price remains at the level now calculated, the council will only have to reconsider the matter.

It will not necessarily remain. The price will be specified during the spring. Contracts for the longest bridges are currently being tendered. The part implemented by the Alliance, ie the tramway, for example, is only being developed more precisely, so the price for it may change even more sensitively in relation to the current estimate.

In a new mid-term review published this week, the difference of millions from the old is specifically related to the tramway running over the bridges and the work at the end of the city from the bridges.

The estimated costs on Hakaniemi beach and Kaivokatu have increased because construction has proved more challenging in them than previous estimates. In addition, better noise insulation is planned for the tramway and more power supply stations are needed than early estimates.

A recent estimate of cost increases, on the other hand, is not related to the largest bridges. The earthworks at Finkens and Kruunuvuorensilla between Kalasatama and Kruunuvuorenranta and Korkeasaari will be put out to tender as a total contract, so the money will be known in more detail in April.

With an alliance model the section to be implemented includes not only the tramway but also the Merihaansilla. The same package to be made with the alliance will also include other street construction projects and the renewal of municipal technology, such as the new Hakaniemensilta, which are naturally related to the same entity in the city center. However, these other related works are not included in the actual project budget of Kruununsiltoj, ie they do not explain the new price estimate.

A key idea in the alliance model is that project designers and implementers are selected early and work very closely together from the outset. At this stage of development, the goals and risks are being precisely calculated, on the basis of which the target cost for the work is agreed together.

Contractors also share the risks in the sense that part of the bill will fall on their necks if the target price is exceeded during construction. If they stay below it, they get a bonus.

But even this target price cannot be said very precisely in this way of implementation at the point when politicians make the first preliminary decisions about construction.

The parties to the Kruunusillat raitiotie alliance are the City of Helsinki, YIT Suomi oy, NRC Group Finland oy, Ramboll Finland oy, Sweco Infra & Rail oy and Sitowise oy.

Tramway more detailed plans are still trying to find ways to cut costs. According to a bulletin by officials, the most drastic option would be to address the length or alignment of the line.

Coalition Sazonov and Deputy Mayor Pia Pakarinen proposed on Wednesday that the tram terminal in the center of Helsinki should be located on Rautatientori instead of Kaivokatu.

In this context, they specifically highlighted the overrun of the tram budget. Kaivokatu for the next few years thought giant renovation though this would not be canceled, as the street itself and, for example, the old sewers and water mains would have to be renewed anyway. Kaivokatu would therefore also be excavated without a light rail line.

Sazonov says that the idea is not only about money but also about what the four tram rails would mean for the space available to both motorists and pedestrians on Kaivokatu.

“It’s also about the usability of urban space,” he says.

The Left Alliance does not want to comment directly on the Coalition Party’s proposal at this stage. The SDP’s Heinäluoma hopes that large projects closely related to the Helsinki railway station will be considered as a whole. So in addition to those already mentioned, for example Renovation of Elielinaukio.

“Transport solutions in such a central location are really challenging.”

The Greens see the proposal to move the stop as a special throw.

“A plan change would be needed for Rautatientori. This would extend the planning time and make the costs even more expensive, ”Vanhanen thinks.

New the light rail to Laajasalo should be completed in 2026, but the schedule will be specified later this year. The longest of the bridges, the Kruunuvuori bridge reaching Laajasalo, is more than a kilometer long, ie the longest in Finland.