Helsinki stock exchange | The general gloom hides the fact that many Finnish companies are doing quite well

Finnish companies is not going as badly as one might think from the general gloom of the economy. This can be concluded based on the interim results period that is ending.

The earnings season has been a positive surprise, opines OP’s chief analyst Antti Saari.

The majority of the companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have now published their interim reports for April-June. According to Saari, slightly more than half of the companies monitored by OP’s analysts increased their earnings in the April-June half-year earnings period that is ending.

“The situation of companies is not as bleak as it seems on the surface”, Saari assessed to HS.

Also in the past, according to Saari, the situation of the companies has not been as bad as the average profit figures have indicated. The outlook has been darkened by the fact that a few large companies have fared very poorly.

This was visible again. Although more than half of the companies improved their results, the combined operating profit of all companies still fell by seven percent from a year ago.

Major companies such as Neste, Outokumpu and SSAB reported large profit collapses. For example, Neste’s operating result fell by 70 percent and Outokumpu’s by almost 60 percent.

However, the unvarnished truth is that, at least in part, the profit improvements have still come about by cutting costs. This is evidenced by the fact that the combined turnover of the companies fell by an average of six percent. Only less than half of the companies increased their turnover.

Most the companies in the forest and packaging industry now improved their results. Their results made a huge, average 62 percent improvement compared to a year ago.

According to Saare, the reason behind the improvement in the profit of the forest companies is above all the increase in the price of pulp.

The results of health service companies such as Terveystalo and Pihlajalinna also increased by as much as 47 percent year-on-year. They have made their operations more efficient and increased their prices.

According to Saari, food companies such as Raisio, Atria and Olvi have also been positive surprises, reaching an average profit growth of 30 percent. Cost pressures have eased for them as well, and Olvi, for example, has managed to raise its prices.

In addition to these, Saari also highlights the engineering companies Cargotec and Konecranes. According to Saari, their order books have remained at a good level in a difficult environment.

Worse instead, it has gone with energy and construction companies, as well as in metal processing and transport companies.

The weakening of the energy sector’s results is mostly explained by Neste’s problems. Its result fell by 70 percent, but Fortum’s only by ten percent. Neste suffers from the weakening of the renewable fuel market.

The average 48 percent profit drop of construction companies is not a surprise as construction is still frozen.

The 36 percent drop in earnings of metal refiners speaks of Outokumpu’s problems. Demand is weak.

“In general, the forest and metal industries are pro-cyclical industries that start to recover first. Now that has only happened in the forest industry,” says Saari.

The weakness of the transport companies is mainly explained by Finnair’s problems. Ticket prices and passenger numbers have remained weaker than expected.

As a big disappointment, Saari also raises Kamux, which sells used cars.

Other stores in the trade sector, for example Tokmanni, are also affected by consumer caution.

For stronger for a growth career, the results will probably turn around next year, Saari estimates. However, there are no signs of a quick improvement in results.

“The profit improvement of Finnish companies depends to a large extent on how the global industry starts to move”, predicts Saari.

OP’s forecast expects the results of Finnish companies to grow next year by 11 percent compared to this year.

Already at the end of the year, i.e. in the last quarter of results, according to Saari, we can see improvement. However, according to him, it is almost entirely due to the fact that the comparison period at the end of last year was very weak.