Helsinki stock exchange | Stocks continue to rise after the “Fed’s Christmas present”.

Stock markets rose strongly around the world on Tuesday after the publication of US inflation figures.

Helsinki the stock market opened on Wednesday to a gentle rise after Tuesday’s inflation euphoria.

After just over two hours of trading, the stock exchange’s OMXH general index had risen by 0.2 percent to 9,740.73 points. Almost half of the shares were in the positive, but Nordea, the number one exchange, had fallen by 0.1 percent.

At the same time, the Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows European shares, rose by 0.5 percent.

The general index of the Helsinki stock exchange pushed up 2.0 percent on Tuesday, along with the rest of the world. The serene atmosphere in Helsinki brightened up in the afternoon. At the time, it was reported that US inflation slowed down more than expected in October.

The general index has risen by a strong 5.7 percent so far in November. Thanks to the strong rise, November is becoming the first month of growth on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since February.

of the United States the inflation rate slowed down to 3.2 percent in October from 3.7 percent in September, when economists expected the price increase to slow down to 3.3 percent in the consensus forecast collected by the news agency Bloomberg. Compared to September, consumer prices did not change at all.

“The return of inflation to a downward trend in October reduces the probability of a further interest rate hike by the US central bank Fed, although the easing of price pressures in the service sector has been slow,” wrote Nordea analysts in their morning review, which was titled “The Fed got an early Christmas present”.

On Wall Street, the broad S&P 500 index rose 1.9 percent on Tuesday, and the technology-focused Nasdaq index rose 2.4 percent, which was the most since April.

The strong rise continued on Wednesday in the Asian stock markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed this morning up 2.5 percent. The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange jumped up to 3.7 percent, the most in almost four months.