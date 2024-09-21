Helsinki stock exchange | Akseli Herlevi’s company intends to enter the stock market by merging with the smallest one on the stock exchange – This is Herlevi’s reasoning

Helsinki Stock Exchange|The companies ended up negotiating a merger through a mutual acquaintance.

Restaurateur Akseli Herlevi says that the aim of the merger planned by his company is to expand operations to organize events.

Herlev’s company Street Food Group plans to merge With Rush Factory, the smallest company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. In practice, it means that Herlev’s company intends to go public.

“At the joint table, we thought that both companies could be better than the sum of their parts if they start working together,” says Herlevi.

Street Food Group’s operating result was EUR 190,000 in loss last year. Despite this, Herlevi is positive about the idea of ​​listing on the stock exchange.

If merger takes place, Rush Factory will initially focus on implementing various food tours with Street Food Group. According to Herlev, the United company would also have the capabilities for this.

“They have equipment intended for organizing festivals, such as stages, fences and various electrical accessories. Such items usually have to be rented for events, but Rush has them from its own back. The same infrastructure also works for food events.”

Rush Factory has been known in the past, for example, for organizing color obstacle course events. Herlevi did not comment at this stage whether similar events will continue even after the merger.

Herlevi did not take a direct position at this stage either on whether the merged company will remain on the stock exchange in the future. If the planned arrangement takes place, Street Food Group shareholders would own 68 percent of the company’s shares.

“We haven’t decided all the future strategies yet. But on the other hand, once you’re there on the stock exchange, why not stay there. However, I don’t have experience of being on the stock exchange, so I can’t comment on the subject in more detail at this stage.”