Helsinki | Sompasauna is looking for a new site: “We are very optimistic”

Sompasauna will have to move for the second time, but the association’s working group is optimistic about the future.

Sompasauna a possible new location will probably be decided in the fall after the summer holidays, says the president of the association Erno Iipponen.

The public and open sauna community will have to move from its current location in Verkkosaari to Hermanninranta planned construction works from the road.

The working group of the Sompasauna association has been looking for new suitable plots for saunas. The final decision on the matter is made by the city.

“We are very optimistic about this issue,” Iipponen commented on the search for a new plot of land.

There is no timetable for a possible move yet, because the start of construction work has not been precisely defined. However, the association has been told that the earth moving work can start in the spring of 2024, says Iipponen.

Association has made a list of possible destinations and excluded places that, according to the review, were not suitable in the end.

“The matter is progressing in such a way that we present our proposal to the city and they will probably present theirs. Then together we decide what is suitable for the operation”, says Iipponen.

In recent years, the popularity of Sompasauna has grown and the current three saunas are often full. Could the new location also make it possible to increase the number of saunas from the current three saunas?

“If we imagine that a larger plot of land could be found, the active members of the association would certainly be happy to design new saunas,” says Iipponen.

Cooperation between the city and Sompasauna has improved year by year, says Iipponen.

Still, Sompasauna collects address and municipal initiative, which appeals to Helsinki’s decision-makers and authorities to preserve Sompasauna. According to Iipponen, in addition to the actions of the authorities, political will is needed for preservation.

“We hope that they would say out loud that they want Sompasauna to stay in Helsinki”, Iipponen elaborates.

Sompasauna has been rented on the city plot since 2021 in Hermanninranta, where it moved from its original location From Sompasaari. The reason for the move was also at that time new construction.

Adjustment 30.7. 5:34 p.m.: Earthmoving work may start in the spring of 2024 and not in the fall of 2023 or at the turn of the year, as was erroneously reported earlier in the news.