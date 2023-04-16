Helsinki shipyard | Welcome, said Finland, when Russian money bought the shipyard in Hietalahti – What will happen now that the last ship has left?

SH Diana, which was in the finishing phase, had already undergone sea trials at the end of March. Now it was waiting for the finishing touches and permission to leave.

Ships for Russia have been built in Helsinki for almost 150 years. They have broken the ice, played a power game and got a job in Finland. Now the Russian era is ending. Is it the end of the shipyard or a new beginning?

Tdid you know that the president Urho Kekkonen was given a polar bear at this dock? The questioner is Kim SalmiCEO of Helsinki Shipyard.

We are sitting in the conference room of the headquarters. From its windows you can see directly into the bridge of the ship floating in the harbor basin. The 125-meter luxury cruiser SH Diana is in the finalization phase. When this article is published, the ship is already sailing in the Mediterranean.