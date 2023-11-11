Helsinki Seagulls strengthened their lead in the Korisliiga

The Helsinki club won against Salon Vilppa. At the same time, the Seagulls strengthened their leading position in the league table.

Men’s Basketball League the reigning champion Helsinki Seagulls continued their strong autumn season in Salo, where they defeated Vilppa 88–73.

The Seagulls’ fourth consecutive victory strengthened their position at the top of the league table.

The game progressed with the visitors leading by a few baskets, until Vilpas got only two points away in the last quarter. The game was decided when, after that, the Seagulls won the following minutes 13–2.

“At the end, we tightened up the defense and got some good stops. In the attacking end, there were mainly individual performances, but they also worked”, summed up the solutions of the Seagulls Lake Okko In Ruuttu’s TV interview.

Marqualen Grant scored 20 points for the Seagulls. Chuba Ohms accompanied with 19 points. Out of spite Deandre Dishman scored 16 points and Teemu Suokas 14.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket got the biggest win of the league fall when it beat Lahti Basketball easily 106–59.

The home win was already played in the first quarter, which ended 27–12.

Karhu Basket’s new player was an American Vincent Sanford, who started with eight points. The 32-year-old back moved from Israel, where the season was interrupted due to the state of war.

Courtney Fortson was the most efficient of the hosts with 21 points.

Lahti, still without an away win, had to play again with a poor foreign crew, when the center injured in the previous game James Padgett was on the sidelines. Bobby Planutis scored 19 points for Lahti.

Standings Kataja Basket defeated Kouvot 105–85 with their record points of the season in the meeting of the teams that were tied at the halfway point in Joensuu.

Kataja held the lead almost throughout the game, but Kouvot hung on until the halfway mark. The game was decided in the third period, when the home lead increased to more than 20 points. Kataja won the period 38–21.

From juniper Nike Sibande scored 26 points. Ricardo Lindo scored 17 points for Kouvoi.