Helsinki | Sdp has four candidates for deputy mayor of Helsinki

Sdp is looking for a replacement for Nasima Razmyar, who was elected as an MP in the parliamentary elections.

Of upbringing and four candidates are running for the position of deputy mayor of Helsinki responsible for education, informs the Social Democrats of Helsinki.

Sdp got the position of deputy mayor to be filled in the 2021 municipal elections. Until now, he has served as deputy mayor Nasima Razmyar. Razmyar is leaving the position because he was elected as a member of parliament in the spring parliamentary elections.

City councilors are running for Razmyar’s replacement Hilkka Ahde and Ville Jalovaara and deputy commissioners Johanna Laisaari and Markku Rantahalvari.

New the deputy mayor will be named at the extraordinary district meeting of the Helsinki Social Democrats on May 25. A discussion event will be organized among the candidates at Paasitorni on May 11.

There are a total of four deputy mayors in Helsinki, who act as chairmen of industry committees and members of the city council. The other deputy mayor portfolios belong to the coalition, the greens and the left-wing coalition.