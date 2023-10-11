Helsinki salary mess | The nurse found herself in an absurd limbo: She is still suffering from the extra salary “received” more than a year ago

Jenni, who works as a nurse, was paid double her salary more than a year ago. The money that was never Jen’s still haunts her.

Helsinki the city’s salary payment problems continue to torment employees. Jenni, who works as a nurse, tells Helsingin Sanomat about her situation, where she has received a residual tax of 3,000 euros, that is, in the vernacular, she is fed up with income she has not had.

Jenni’s problems with incorrect salary payment started right after Sarastia came into use in April 2022. She has had errors in salary receipts, sums paid to the account and in the income register.

The mistake that caused the longest trouble, which still affects his life, happened in June-August 2022.

At that time, Jenni was mistakenly paid twice as much as thousands of euros.

“I immediately put the money aside and started to figure it out. I agreed with the financial administration that they will send me an invoice for the amount.”

Jenni paid the city 4,000 euros in extra wages with an invoice, but 1,600 euros were still deducted from her August salary. Jenni received a salary of 27 euros in August.

HS has seen pay slips and tax rulings related to the case. Jenni does not appear in the story under her own name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Payroll the mistake had far-reaching consequences. The information about the money paid back was not transferred to the income register, which is used to calculate the amount of taxes paid by a person.

Based on the information that ended up in the income register, it seemed as if Jenni had earned remarkably well, so she was also taxed accordingly. However, Jenni has not received the amounts shown in the income register, but considerably less.

Due to ambiguities, he received a decision months late, according to which he has to pay a residual tax of around 3,000 euros for the year 2022.

According to Jenni, part of this is appropriate to pay, as she had to increase her tax rate twice due to overtime. However, the new tax cards were not taken into account in the salary payment for months, and Jenni had to call for them.

“But under no circumstances will the resulting amount be as big as that 3,000 euros.”

HS told more than a year ago, that the city of Helsinki has neglected its legal obligation to report salary information to the income register. The employer must report salaries, bonuses, fringe benefits and compensation to the register within five days of the payment date.

The Helsinki Financial Administration Service (Talpa) said at the time that the income register information had not been reported even for those who received their salary normally.

If reporting information to the income register is late, the tax administration will charge a late fee. The employer-specific upper limit for monthly late payments is 15,135 euros. In July 2022, Helsinki had received a fine of exactly 15,000 euros from April.

Jenni has decided not to pay the erroneous residual tax as a matter of principle, but to wait for the matter to be resolved in some way. He has had the collection of the money temporarily frozen, but the amount still accrues late interest.

“I don’t think I would ever get the money back if I paid it.”

He says that he knows people who have paid back large sums in a similar situation, even a thousand euros.

“Many can’t stand to fight back.”

Jenni has managed her affairs tenaciously, but it hasn’t been easy. For more than a year, he has been in regular contact with the payroll office in Helsinki, where you always have to wait in line for “about an hour”.

Customer service is usually asked when Jenni was last contacted.

“When I say that last week, it states that no contact has been recorded in my information. In the call, it is always promised that someone will be in touch with me, but it never has been.”

Jenni has also clarified her situation with the tax administration. There, the matter has been found to be difficult, because there are so many different errors in Jenni’s pay slips, sums paid into the account, and the income register that it will take a long time to correct them.

“I have been working for the city of Helsinki for 20 years, and there have never been problems like this before. I’m really worried about the mess.”

Helsinki CEO of Talpa, which is responsible for payroll Anniina Kitula assures that all difficult cases can be solved. He apologizes for the difficult situation caused to the employee and if his information has not progressed in customer service.

According to Kitula, the employee should pay his residual tax according to the tax administration’s instructions. The most important thing would be to get the employee’s information in order, after which the city can apply for compensation for the resulting payments, says Kitula.

Helsinki has corrected last year’s incorrect income register data until August of this year.

The difficulty has been that in Sarastia’s system, results register information is sent in large masses, instead of being able to correct individual employee’s information from the crowd, says Kitula. This has required a lot of manual work.

“Let’s just say that the system challenges us,” says Kitula.

According to Kitula, this year’s situation looks better than last year: the number of errors has decreased, more employees have been hired and the waiting time for the customer service phone has shortened to an average of 6–8 minutes.