Helsinki salary mess | The city has paid Piia one salary correctly in the last 15 months

According to the city, the number of errors in salary payment is at a record low. However, some workers’ finances are still in disarray due to last year’s pay messes.

Helsinki In the last 15 months, the city has paid Piia, who works in child protection, one salary correctly.

The problems started in the spring of 2022, when the city implemented the new Sarastia salary payment system. Around the same time, Piia switched to 80 percent working time for family reasons.

The payment of the full salary was continued for more than half a year. Lisa, on the other hand, was not seen for months.

That started a cycle of mistakes, the traces of which are still being corrected today.

Piia does not appear in the story under her own name due to the sensitive nature of the matter. HS has seen his payslips.

The system after the change, the city of Helsinki’s salary payment drifted into complete chaos. Wages were paid too much, too little, and they were not paid at all.

External investigation by the background of the problems is insufficient management and responsibility, technical problems, Sarastia’s weak ability to react to changes, and the city of Helsinki’s slow realization of the true scope and problems of the change.

A couple of weeks ago HS told about the case where the city’s summer employee was paid a salary of only 37 euros.

Then huh. personnel director Petri Lumijärvi The city of Helsinki said that last year’s mistakes have mostly been corrected, and new ones will no longer occur.

However, according to Piia’s point of view, at least for her, this is not the case.

In spring 2023 Piia switched back to full-time work, after which she received 80 percent of her salary for another two months. He still hasn’t gotten it all back.

The 2022 supplements, on the other hand, were not paid until March 2023. According to Piia, who works three shifts, the extras are up to a quarter of her salary.

The overpayments also made the tax rate high, so there wasn’t much left over from the paid salaries and long-awaited bonuses. Because of the mess, there will also be potlucks for the first time ever.

“If I were alone with my child or my husband wasn’t working, I really don’t know what the hell I would do.”

A couple of weeks ago, the salary administration announced that Piia should repay the city overpaid salaries of more than 5,000 euros.

When, after a week of trying, he finally got in touch with the payroll administration, the amount dropped to just over a ton. The previously requested amount had included the double salary that came last spring, which Piia had already paid back.

Piia is still not sure if the information on the pay slip is now correct. Can’t keep up anymore.

Helsinki CEO of Taloushaltinpalvelu Talpa Anniina Kitula says the same things as Human Resources Director Lumijärvi a couple of weeks ago: the number of errors is currently significantly lower than before the transition to the Sarastia system, and the error rate currently hovers around two percent.

“In the big picture, the mistakes of the beginning of the year and last year have been dealt with, but there are individual cases where the matter is still under investigation.”

Kitula also says that there have been no new mistakes this year. By new errors, he means errors based on the initial data, the system, or wrong information in the system.

“For example, if some extra has not been paid.”

The biggest errors in salary payment are in the education and training sector, where there are many employees and the challenging municipal teaching staff employment and collective agreement is in use, says Kitula.

In addition, mistakes happen in the military sector, where a lot of different allowances are paid.

Last in HS told also about Talpa’s labor shortage and employees’ exhaustion from overtime and rush.

According to Kitula, all payroll jobs in Talpa have now been filled. The situation in the salary administration has eased, and overtime has also been done “moderately” in recent months.

Kitula says that the average waiting time for customer service has been around 14 minutes for several months. The response rate has varied between 45 and 70 percent.

“Right now we can talk about normal payroll.”