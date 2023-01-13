Helsinki salary mess | Helsinki accidentally paid one employee 28,000 euros

About 40 of the employees of the City of Helsinki have received too much salary. One of the employees tried to fix the issue, but received an even higher salary.

Helsinki Another confusing error has occurred in the city’s payroll. About 40 of the social, health and rescue workers have been paid way too much. At most, around 28,000 euros have been credited to the account.

Social sector one of the employees noticed an error in his salary statement already on Wednesday: more than 18,000 euros was coming in. He says that he complained about it and that he tried to prevent too much salary income.

On Thursday, in the new salary calculation, the situation seemed to be corrected.

Still on Friday, the salary unexpectedly came into the account even more, i.e. about 20,000 euros.

“We in my team had been wondering about the hassle of payroll since Wednesday. Now my real salary was added on top of that,” says the employee.

The employee’s identity will not be disclosed, so that opening the situation would not cause him any difficulties.

Too much the amounts of wages paid have now been around 7,000–28,000 euros. In the team of the employee who told HS about his situation, similar amounts of overpaid wages had accumulated for other than the one who disclosed the situation to HS.

“Each of us had to advertise individually. The payroll helpline was so congested that you couldn’t get through,” says the employee.

The team’s employees therefore filled out the contact forms. The city also tracked down excessive salary amounts.

It was about a situation related to the processing of holidays, says the manager responsible for stabilizing payroll in the city Kirsti Laine-Hendolin.

“These cases were also caught with control measures, because we are checking excessive salaries in the city,” says Laine-Hendolin.

In salary payment there have been continuous problems in the city of Helsinki since the city of Helsinki switched to the Sarastia company’s salary system last spring.

At the turn of the year, salary payment systems nationwide have moved to a new situation, when social and health care and rescue care have moved from municipalities to new welfare areas.

In Helsinki too, these sectors were technically separated into their own entity in the system.

“Sarastia has never received clear salary calculations. Even now, the calculation was so unclear that I didn’t understand it,” says the city employee.