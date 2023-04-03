Helsinki results | The coalition won in Helsinki, the greens collapsed

The Coalition took one additional seat in Helsinki, becoming the largest party in the constituency. The Greens lost two seats in the Helsinki constituency.

Coalition won in the Helsinki constituency, getting through seven MPs. The party’s support was 26.5 percent. The increase was significant from 2019’s support, which was 21.8 percent.

The sdp became the second largest party, which in 2019 was behind the greens. Sdp’s support was 20.8 percent.

In the Helsinki constituency, the voting percentage was 77.5 percent.

Helsinki electoral district is the second largest in Finland after Uusimaa. In the 2023 parliamentary elections, there were 23 seats in the division, i.e. one more than in the previous parliamentary elections.

An additional seat, i.e. the last seat in the constituency, was taken by Basic Finns Mari Rantanen.

Sdp got five seats in Helsinki, i.e. two seats more than in 2019.

It was thought in advance that some of the supporters of the Greens might tactically vote for the SDP to ensure that Perusfinomaiset would not become the largest party in the country as a whole.

Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marini the popularity was predicted to have a positive effect on the SDP’s popularity in Helsinki as well, even though Marin ran for office from Pirkanmaa. In Helsinki, young women from the ranks of the Democrats were particularly successful.

Green took a historic election victory in the previous parliamentary elections and rose past Helsinki’s traditional ruling coalition to become the city’s largest party. In 2019, the support of the Greens in Helsinki was 23.5 percent.

Support surveys prior to the 2023 parliamentary elections predicted that the reign of the Greens would last for one election term. Support remained at 15.3 percent this year. The Greens got four MPs from Helsinki, which is two seats less than in the previous parliamentary elections.

The position of the fourth largest party in Helsinki was shared by the Left Alliance and the Basic Finns. Both parties got three seats in Helsinki in the last parliamentary elections and kept the same number of seats on Sunday.

This time MP Wille Rydman was a candidate from the list of basic Finns.

The coalition especially the one who was predicted to be the voice queen of Helsinki was on the rise Elina Valtonenwho was a candidate in the Uusimaa electoral district in the previous parliamentary elections.

Valtonen collected the third highest number of votes in the country, Sanna Marin and basic Finns Riikka Purran after. In 2019, Valtonen received more than 19,000 votes, this time Valtonen got more than 32,400 votes.

In Valtonen’s wake, sitting MPs passed through Ben Zyskowicz, Sari Sarcoma, Terhi Koulumies mixed Atte Kaleva.

As new risers from the coalition’s lists, they passed Jarmo Lindberg mixed Aura Salla.

The voice rakes of the last parliamentary elections, Jaana Pelkonen mixed Juhana Vartiainenwere not nominated this year.

Sdp’s candidates collected the most votes Eveliina Heinäluoma with over 15,000 votes and Nasima Razmyar with over 13,000 votes. Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie and a Member of Parliament Tuula Haatainen were also among those who passed when 94.3 percent of the votes were counted,

Sanna Marini’s former special assistant entered parliament as a newcomer Elisa Gebhardt. A long-time Member of Parliament Erkki Tuomioja was not nominated this time.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Education Nasima Razmyar at the SDP’s election supervisors in Hotel President.

In the greens we even worried in advance whether the party chairman would be able to Maria Ohisalo drop out of parliament. In the previous parliamentary elections, Ohisalo received more than 11,000 votes, but in the municipal elections, his vote share was more modest than many of his party colleagues.

After the end of the voting, Ohisalo had collected a good 6,900 votes and was the second most popular green party in the electoral district.

In addition to Ohisalo, the foreign minister seemed to go through the list of the greens Pekka Haavisto, Atte Harjanne and Fatim Diarra. In the previous elections, the difference between the votes of Harjante and Diarra was less than two hundred, in favor of Harjante. Diarra did not enter parliament then.

Of the sitting Green MPs Mari Holopainen fell. This time, the greens were missing from the list Emma Kari mixed Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto.

Moved from the coalition to basic Finns Will Rydman went through again. The vote king of the last parliamentary elections, having collected more than 30,000 votes Jussi Halla-Aho seemed to collect a large vote pot again with over 21,000 votes. Also Mari Rantanen had its new place.

Basic Finnish Tom Packalén fell out of parliament.

From the Left Union the current MPs went through Veronika Honkasalo mixed Mai Kivelä. He entered parliament as a new member Minja Koskelawhich had more than 10,000 votes.

This time, the deputy mayor was missing from the list of the left-wing coalition Paavo Arhinmäki. Replaced Arhinmäki in the previous season Suldan Said Ahmed fell out of parliament.

The current member of parliament was going through the Rkp Eva Biaudet.

Minja Koskela of the Left Alliance with MP Jussi Saramo at the party’s election supervisors.

Last in the elections, the center was left without its own representative from the Helsinki electoral district. This time, the party invested in someone who moved south from the constituency of Lapland Mikko Kärnän attraction – and now Kärnä lost its place. The election alliance of Keskusta, kd and repair shop was completely without a seat.

Neither Liike Nyt nor the Liberals won a single seat in the Helsinki constituency.

