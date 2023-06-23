Helsinki | Researcher on changing the name of Lenininpuisto: “I find it questionable that we are correcting and tampering with history”

According to researchers, changing names is humane. However, it is dangerous if we decide to forget the heavy and difficult things of history.

Helsinki the city council decided on Wednesday change the name of Lenininpuisto. Russian names are now discussed with the same volume as a hundred years ago.

At that time, Finland had just gained independence and wanted to get rid of both Russian and Swedish names.

In addition to Finland, names were changed in other parts of Europe in the 1920s. Old empires had fallen and new nation-states had emerged. They wanted to name the places after new celebrities.

Historian and member of the Helsinki nomenclature committee Mikko-Olavi Seppälä considers nomenclature change waves as a phenomenon that is clearly related to system changes. In the 1940s, in the area of ​​the former Eastern Bloc, names were first changed to conform to the values ​​of the Soviet Union. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, the same names were removed.

Historian Mikko-Olavi Seppälä considers the desire to change one’s name to be human. Seppälä was filmed at the Theater Museum in 2020.

According to Seppälä, a kind of system change is currently underway. It is related to finnishing.

“The era of Finnishization has only now ended. Changing the name of Lenininpuisto is a kind of self-critical measure. It can be seen as a sign of no confidence in the Helsinki politicians of 50 years ago,” says Seppälä.

Lenininpuisto was originally named by the city council. The idea of ​​the park was born in the 1960s during a strong left-wing trend.

“The background force behind the initiative was the official policy of friendship with the Soviet Union. The city council just had to find a remote place suitable for the name.”

The basis of the same policy of friendship is, among other things, the still functioning Lenin Museum in Tampere. In Kotka, instead, it was decided to get rid of Finland’s last Lenin statue. It was moved to storage in October. From a street scene in Turku bust of Lenin was removed in April last year. World Peace sculpture in Helsinki was taken from under the construction works in stock last August.

with names does matter. They tell us who we value. It was decided to move to Jyväskylä The name of Yaroslavl SquareZaporozhenpuisto will be replaced in Lahti to Ukrainian spellingin Kouvola to turn Pietarintie into Samelinpolu. In the background, Russia’s attack on Ukraine had an effect.

There are street names related to Russia, especially in Helsinki’s empire center. The city’s site plan was created at a time when Finland was part of Russia.

Some of the street names referring to the times of the Grand Duchy were changed right after Finland’s independence: Nikolaikatu became Snellmaninkatu, Vladimirinkatu Kalevankatu and Konstantininkatu Meritullinkatu.

“They wanted to get rid of the Russian symbols, and the symbolic value of the street names was seen as one way to bring out the meaning of the new independent Finland,” says a nomenclature researcher at the University of Helsinki Terhi Ainiala.

“Names matter. They bring out ideologies. What is named is considered valuable and important,” says nomenclature researcher Terhi Ainiala. He was filmed in 2017.

However, something remained. Among other things, Unioninkatu and Liisankatu refer directly to Russia. Liisankatu is named after Emperor Alexander’s wife. Unioninkatu, on the other hand, refers to the union of Finland and Russia, the “union”. Yrjönkatu, Georgsgatan in Swedish, is named after an Orthodox saint.

When names were changed in Helsinki in 1928, Suurkatu was planned from Aleksanterinkatu. However, it was allowed to remain as it was, because according to Ainiala, it was considered to refer to the University of Helsinki and not to the emperor.

There is also Senatintori along Aleksanterinkatu, which also refers to the shared history of Finland and Russia.

Unioninkatu refers to the union of Finland and Russia.

What Should we think about changing the name of Lenininpuisto? The nomenclature committee of the city of Helsinki recommended keeping the name.

Member of the nomenclature committee Mikko-Olavi Seppälä considers the desire for change to be humane and understandable. However, he thinks we should be more tolerant of the layered nature of history. The names tell about the values ​​of different eras.

“It’s natural that in each era new values ​​arise, previously forgotten groups of people come to the fore, and the reputation of great men who were previously held in high esteem deteriorates or collapses suddenly,” says Seppälä.

For Seppälä, Lenininpuisto is a monument to the time of Finnization and as such valuable.

“The era of Finnization is now being critically re-evaluated. However, re-evaluating history should not mean, for example, banning or burning old books. We should settle for new interpretations of the past.”

In Seppälä’s opinion, we only become aware of tradition if we tolerate the layered nature of history.

“We do not tolerate our own deviant values, attitudes and perspectives. For example, we set out to correct old books and their language. We strive for political correctness according to the current understanding.”

Seppälä doesn’t like that.

“As a historian, I find it questionable that we correct and tamper with history. It undermines our ability to understand historical development. What previous generations have held in value is getting blurred.”

Place names and commemorative names are easily politicized, as has happened even now. The names represent the politics of remembering and forgetting. According to Seppälä, Lenininpuisto is about forgetting.

“It is characteristic of this time that we want to change names and make strong statements of values ​​based on current ideological starting points. However, there are blind spots in every time, which are only understood later,” says Seppälä.

The Helsinki City Council decided on Wednesday to change the name of Lenininpuisto.

Ramble Ainiala is on the line. He considers it important that the layers of history are reflected in the names.

“Names are basically made permanent. They should not be changed every time there are different political pressures. We also have to remember difficult and heavy things.”

Ainiala finds the issue of Lenin Park difficult. He understands that since Russia started the war against Ukraine, the name of Lenin Park has become so charged that they want to remove it.

“It says that we are shocked by Russia’s actions. We want to show what we think.”

However, in Ainiala’s opinion, we should not erase embarrassing things from history.

“We need traces and signs of what kind of political lines we have had.”

Ainiala considers it a problem if we are no longer ready to see and accept that politically controversial or difficult things have been done in the course of history.

“It’s dangerous. You can wonder if more than just names will be erased, if some things will be left for less discussion or writing.”