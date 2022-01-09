Helsinki | Reindeer animal rises on Korkeasaari – origin and subspecies still unclear

The origin of the reindeer or deer that attracted attention at the weekend in Helsinki is currently being investigated.

Saturday A reindeer or deer captured in Helsinki and taken to the Korkeasaari Zoo for care have survived their critical night. The animal has been on its feet and eaten, says Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital on Twitter.

“Greetings from the wildlife hospital, the deer on their feet and the food tastes good,” it was told about Korkeasaari.

However, the animal’s condition is still being monitored. The hammer had severe stress symptoms after it was caught.

Animal the origin is being investigated and the result of the DNA test is still awaited. Korkeasaari said on Saturday that the animal is in poor condition last spring, which makes it difficult to determine whether it is a reindeer, ie a domesticated mountain deer or a forest deer.

“The red deer is a little bigger and has adapted to move among the trees and in deeper snow: it has longer legs, a longer snout and narrower horns. In other words, if there is no comparison point, it may not be easy to identify, ”Korkeasaari was told about the difference between the animals.

Observations about the reindeer-looking animal were made as early as Wednesday in Central Uusimaa. On Thursday morning, an animal that looked like a reindeer was seen in Tammisto, Vantaa.

On Friday, reindeer sightings were made in northern The Hague and on Saturday morning in front of the police station in Länsi-Pasila. Finally, the animal was caught on Saturday morning at the Helsinki City Garden in the Zoo area.

Greatly the attention-grabbing animal collected a lot of questions from people on social media, which the Korkeasaari Zoo has actively answered on Twitter.

Among other things, it was said about Korkeasaari that if the visitor turned out to be a deer, it would be a much rarer animal than a reindeer.

“Deer (Rangifer tarandus fennicus) live in Finland and Russian Karelia alone, with a total of about 4,500 individuals. So much, much rarer than a reindeer, ”Korkeasaari tweeted.