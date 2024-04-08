Helsinki region | The temperature can rise up to 15 degrees – “It has gone from exceptionally cold to exceptionally warm”

According to the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the last few days have seen extreme temperatures.

In the air there are clear signs of the arrival of spring in the Helsinki region.

“Yes, it looks like spring is taking over,” says the meteorologist on duty Pia Isolahteenmäki From the Department of Meteorology.

In the beginning of the week until Wednesday, there will be rare or even exceptionally warm weather for the time of year, says Isolähteenmäki. The highest temperatures can be over 15 degrees at the beginning of the week.

“At the weekend, we will return to the usual readings of around ten degrees”, Isolahteenmäki estimates.

On Wednesday, a low pressure area will arrive from the west, which will bring rain to a large part of the country and possibly thunder. According to Isolahteenmäki, the amount of rain in southern Finland does not seem large. Rain may also be expected on Thursday evening and Friday night.

Yet last weekend the temperatures were unusually cold for the time. At that time, there would be noticeable snow flurries and freezing temperatures in Helsinki.

The cold weekend had been preceded by a period of about two weeks, where it was possible to talk about a thermal spring, at least locally in Helsinki.

“Thus, it is safe to say that this was the last winter,” Isolahteenmäki says.

Isolähteenmäki characterized the weather as unstable.

“Now it has really gone from exceptionally cold to exceptionally warm. Extreme values ​​have been achieved for the time.”