Saturday, December 25, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki Region Did you think you knew Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa? Hardly anyone gets the hardest quiz from Christmas

by admin
December 24, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Everyone knows their own hometown as their own pockets. But do you really know anything about the metropolitan area?

HS: n the big metropolitan quiz is looking for real connoisseurs of the metropolitan area. Combine buildings, details and landscapes with their hometowns and get proud capital for family, friends, Christmas guests and casual encounters.

A small caveat to begin with: few – if anyone – gets everything right from this test.

.
#Helsinki #Region #knew #Helsinki #Espoo #Vantaa #hardest #quiz #Christmas

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Media Adviser to the Libyan Parliament to "Sky News Arabia": We have received many proposals for the next stage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.