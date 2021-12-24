Helsinki Region Did you think you knew Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa? Hardly anyone gets the hardest quiz from Christmas

Everyone knows their own hometown as their own pockets. But do you really know anything about the metropolitan area?
HS: n the big metropolitan quiz is looking for real connoisseurs of the metropolitan area. Combine buildings, details and landscapes with their hometowns and get proud capital for family, friends, Christmas guests and casual encounters.
A small caveat to begin with: few – if anyone – gets everything right from this test.
.
#Helsinki #Region #knew #Helsinki #Espoo #Vantaa #hardest #quiz #Christmas
Leave a Reply