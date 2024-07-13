Helsinki | Raves were held next to the Natura area during bird nesting season – Experienced rave organizer: “I wouldn’t organize it myself”

Helsinki|If the police interpret the raves as a group of friends listening to music and not a public event, they might be allowed to continue.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Nature walks spoke in Vuosaari at the turn of June and July. The nature conservation association of the Uutela area received worried calls about the ravens. The sheep were moved from Nuottasaari to the Kallahde area, which is largely a Natura conservation area.

Natural ribs are have spoken residents of Vuosaari at the turn of June-July.

The Uutela area’s nature conservation association Pro Uutela said on Facebook at the end of June that it had received many worried contacts about the planned raids on Nuottasaari in Uutela.

Nature conservation activists were afraid that loud music playing in Nuottasaari would disturb not only the people living nearby, but also the nesting peace of the birds, which is guaranteed by the Nature Conservation Act.

However, the case seemed to end well from a nature conservation point of view:

“NATURE WON, REIVIT HAS BEEN CANCELED FROM NUOTTAASARI”, the association announced on Facebook.

The association had been in contact with the anonymous organizer of the raves, who later said that the raves would be moved elsewhere.

Was spent however, for a couple of days, and on the last Saturday of June, the Uutela activists noticed that a camping site was being built on the other side of the bay in Kallahti.

The raves were finally held in the Kallahde area. The coastal waters of the area are a Natura protected area.

The Natura nature reserve is also part of the mainland of the Kallahde region. Based on the pictures received by HS, the scene was very close to the Natura area that extends to the land.

The Natura site information describes that the shallows of the Kallahte water area are important resting and nesting areas for birds.

The incident sparked a discussion in Vuosaari’s Facebook group for and against reeves.

HS tried to reach the anonymous organizer of the raves to comment on the course of events without success.

According to the findings of Pro Uutela’s nature conservation activists, no traces of the event were left in nature, for example toilet paper or garbage.

However, the concern was caused by the playing of music in the nature reserve during bird nesting time.

“We understand very well that in times of environmental destruction, people want to celebrate close to nature, but sensitive nature, especially during bird nesting season, next to a nature reserve is by no means the right place”, Vice President of Pro Uutela Hanna Weselius tells HS.

According to Weselius, the activists of Pro Uutela had a substantive discussion with the organizers of the raves.

Helsinki from the police, it is confirmed that the police have visited the site to check the Kallahde reeves in question. However, the police do not say in more detail whether, for example, the music was ordered to stop playing.

Inspector Outi Säilä-Saartenoja comments on a general level that several rave-style music events are organized during the summer, which are less often reported to the police and the city of Helsinki.

If the police interpret the situation as a gathering of a group of friends and not a public event, the party may be allowed to continue. This is especially the case if the parties are of a moderate size, away from the settlement, and they do not disturb other people or nature.

“If there is a small disturbance that can be eliminated by agreeing not to call after a certain time, the situations are always negotiable,” says Säilä-Saartenoja.

It’s a different matter if raves can’t be interpreted as just a group of friends hanging out on the beach. The large number of people at the party, the level of intoxication and disorder may catch the police’s eye. Similarly, if there is a lot of urination and defecation in the environment, the threshold for the police to intervene is lowered.

How about what does an experienced organizer of music events and a rave visitor think about the incident?

“I probably wouldn’t organize raves by the sea and in a nature reserve when it’s bird nesting time,” he says Jahkob Tjäder.

Tjäder works as an event producer in the music industry. Before corona, he was more often than now involved in organizing rave-style events with his friends, also outdoors in the middle of nature.

“Of course it’s wonderful to organize an event in nature, it’s a big part of the feeling.”

“People come to raves because of the music and because of their friends, so fights don’t happen as often as, say, in a bar,” says Jahkob Tjäder. The picture is from ug reives in Mustikkamaa, where HS visited at the end of June.

If Tjäder himself would organize the raves among a group of friends in the middle of nature, he would place the event time at the end of summer.

“Then there will no longer be birds that nest, at least to the same extent. My group of friends has thought that it’s not worth bothering, especially in early summer or spring.”

According to Tjäder’s experience, rabble-rousers often think carefully about organizing an event.

“We always try to do our best so that there is no garbage and no noise that harms people and nature as well. We try to direct the speakers in such a way that they do not go towards the houses. I know many others feel the same way. Of course, there are different groups, and they also learn.”

Tjäderin organizing music events in Helsinki is not uncomplicated. Rented spaces often cost a lot, and you can’t really find free spaces.

For example, in Kalasatama there used to be a place known as Konttiaukia, where events such as raves could be organized with a permit. Now there is a residential area.

“In the capital region, there are very few places where you can organize events and they are limited,” says Tjäder.