Helsinki | “Radical change” – Apartment buildings designed for Paloheina do not inspire everyone

A plan change is planned for Paloheinä in Helsinki, which would bring the first apartment buildings to the area.

Of that this all started, says Antti Kylliäinen and motions in the direction of the dark red brick wall of the terraced house.

The city of Helsinki announced the change to the site plan that started in November 2021. Three- and four-story apartment buildings could be built on the townhouse lot located along Kuusmiehentie in Paloheinä.

At the beginning of 2023, the plan change was extended to the three detached house lots located next to it at the request of the owners, and the number of planned apartment buildings increased from two to three. These would be Paloheinä’s first apartment buildings.

There would be apartments at the intersection of Kuusmiehentie and Tuohuskuja for a total of about 140 residents.

Three apartment buildings are planned to be built in Paloheina.

According to Kylliäinen, who lives near the planning area in Paloheinä, it was a surprise, even though there had been rumors about it already in 2020.

Not all residents of the area are satisfied with the planned changes.

Local ones there are many things that make me sad about a possible plan change – starting with how the views of the residents of the area have been taken into account during the processing process.

For example, two addresses opposing the change were delivered to the city, with a total of around 700 signatures. In addition, more than 130 written opinions related to the change were submitted to the city.

By Sunday afternoon, the address of the Paloheinän–Torpparinmäki district association opposing the plan change has collected around 1,500 signatures online.

The townhouses built in Paloheina in the 70s may soon be replaced by apartment buildings.

In fireweed resident for more than 35 years No Snow says that the city’s actions have seemed to belittle the residents.

“These planners who are vehemently pushing this issue are supporting those who are trying to maximize financial gain. City officials don’t listen to the residents,” says Lumme.

He feels that the residents’ point of view is mocked.

Antti Kylliaiä, on the other hand, is saddened by the secrecy surrounding the matter. According to what he heard, conditional deals have been made for the lots located on the site of the block of flats, which will come into effect if the decision-makers approve the plan change.

“Secretistic in a stupid way, because of course it’s public information as soon as the formula proposals come out.”

According to Antti Kyllinen, the opinions of the residents of Paloheinä have not been taken into account in decision-making.

Enough spouse Hilppa Sorsan according to me, the most distressing thing is that the change, when implemented, will be a major breakthrough, which would allow more apartment buildings to be built in the area.

According to the city, with the change, the urban image, appearance and view of the area will become more urban.

“When you’ve moved to a small-house area and got used to living in a small-house area, and then you find yourself living in the middle of apartment buildings, it’s quite a shock,” says Kylliäinen.

The apartment buildings planned by the city have been described as moderate.

“In an area like this, it’s a radical change,” says Sorsa.

Lumme says that a decision maker who visited the block said that the apartment buildings were beautiful.

“They are beautiful in Katajanokka”, says Lumme.

Enough and Lumme say that they are not opposed to additional construction per se, but specifically to the construction of apartment buildings in the Paloheinä residential area.

According to them, the general plan would enable, for example, the construction of two-story townhouses.

According to Hilppa Sorsa, more apartment buildings will start to go up in Paloheina, if the plan change is approved.

Population are also concerned about the impact of apartment buildings on traffic in the area. The Paloheinä area has a lot of additional construction, and the streets are narrow.

Access to the apartment building site would take place via Tuohuskuja.

60 percent of the residents’ parking spaces belonging to the apartment buildings are being placed in underground parking spaces and the rest in the parking deck to be built in the yard of the block.

According to Sorsa, some of the people living on the edges of the change area are worried that, for example, rescue vehicles will no longer be able to pass through the area properly.

In addition, approximately 400 square meters of the adjacent city park area would be carved into the block.

Kylliäinen says that it has also been considered, “is it completely in accordance with the principles that park areas are sold to grynders”.

Bridge Currently, the hope of the residents of Palohein, who oppose the plan change, lies in the municipal decision-makers of the city of Helsinki who make the final decision.

“Let’s live in the hope that these board decision-makers would still listen to us,” says Kylliäinen.

According to urban environment communication, the plan change will likely be discussed at the meeting of the urban environment committee on December 12.