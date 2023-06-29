Helsinki Pride | Petteri Orpo will not participate in Helsinki Pride – Special assistant: “There is no need to comment further”

The highest leadership of the coalition will not participate in the Pride march. There are participants among Helsinki’s coalition decision-makers.

The coalition the highest management is not participating in the Helsinki Pride march on Saturday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon special assistant Katri Manninen says that Orpo is not participating. Manninen does not want to reveal the reason.

“There is no need to comment further.”

Nor the foreign minister Elina Valtonen is not participating. Valtonen’s special assistant says that Valtonen is on vacation and therefore not participating in Pride.

The Prime Minister of the previous government, Sanna Marin (Sd), participated in Pride last summer.

The coalition decision-makers there is exceptional interest in the stocks this year.

In May, it was reported that a community supporting sexual and gender minorities did not accept the coalition as a partner for this year’s Helsinki Pride cultural event.

The reason was that some of the MPs of the coalition voted against the reform of the trans law at the beginning of the year. Kokoomus has been a partner of the event in many previous years.

The Pride week in Helsinki culminates on Saturday with a parade and a park party.

Helsinki there are Pride marchers in the coalition leadership.

One of the members of the coalition participating in Saturday’s event is the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainenalthough primarily in the role of mayor.

“Everyone can choose whether to participate in the event,” he says of his party colleagues.

Vartiainen understands that canceling the cooperation “feels bad for many members of the coalition”, because the reform of the Translaw finally went through thanks to the votes of the opposition coalition.

He hopes that the values ​​represented by Pride would rise above the confrontation.

“I support the basic ideas of Pride, i.e. joyful inclusiveness and that everyone can live their own life. I support them regardless of what kind of decisions are made regarding cooperation.”

Daniel Sazonov is the deputy mayor of the City of Helsinki’s social and health department.

Also deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov (kok) participates in the event as a representative of the city of Helsinki. The city is one of Helsinki Pride’s main partners.

Coalition city councilors Otto Meri and Sini Korpinen do not participate in Saturday’s festivities, but only because of their own busyness. Both say that they would have been happy to participate if their schedules allowed.

“As an association, Pride can make its own decisions about who it cooperates with. It hasn’t influenced my own decision,” says Meri.

The issue was briefly discussed in the coalition council group, Meri says. There were different opinions in the crowd.

“Some were upset, like myself. Others said that it is good that the coalition does not cooperate with Pride, which is seen as a left-wing political body.”

City councilor Otto Meri will not participate in the Pride event due to his own busy schedule.

City councilor Sini Korpinen hopes that the leading figures of the Coalition will participate in the Pride event.

A raven says that he knows several party members who plan to join Pride. He, too, was upset about the cancellation of the cooperation, because he has been pushing the issues of sexual and gender minorities in his party for a long time.

“But it is also a place for the assembly to look inwards to see where we could improve. I think our top politicians should still participate in the event. Anyone who supports this issue should not miss out because of this,” says Korpinen.

Deputy Mayor Sazonov considers Helsinki Pride’s decision “a wrong message, especially to the hundred thousand Helsinki residents who voted for the coalition.”

However, he is happy to participate in the event because he supports the values ​​it represents.

“I think Pride is about an event that invites you in and doesn’t exclude you, and I hope that this will continue to be the case,” says Sazonov.

Orpo’s decision was reported first Evening newspaper.