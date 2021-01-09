Helsinki | Politicians want Aino Ackté’s villa to be a museum for “exciting women”

The council initiative proposes to renovate the villa of Aino Ackté in Laajasalo into a museum, but officials consider it to be expensive, against risk and against the will of the townspeople.

Helsinki It is proposed that Aino Ackté’s villa in Laajasalo be renovated for museum use. This is Johanna Laisaaren (sd) and the initiative of 21 other delegates. The Urban Environment Board will discuss the issue at its meeting on Tuesday.

Officials have not warmed up to the proposal: the idea of ​​a museum is seen as expensive, a risk to a valuable building, and is seen as at odds with the will of the townspeople.

The renovation of Aino Ackté’s villa was successful in the first Omastadi vote on participatory budgeting, and the renovation is to be considered in more detail on the basis of these plans.

In The villa, completed in 1877 in Laajasalo’s Tullisaari, is known for its long-lived opera singer, but it is also classified as culturally and historically valuable because of the building itself and the surrounding park.

For example, the city-owned house used to host concerts, but the building has been in very poor condition for years and has been closed to the public. The villa was already put up for sale, but last year the sale was abandoned.

In the proposal that won the Omastadi vote, the villa was proposed to be renovated to become a cultural site again. The proposal talks about concerts and a meeting place for residents of the area.

With this money from participatory budgeting, a more detailed fitness study completed in October has been commissioned. It states that an extensive renovation is needed to save the building.

In the council initiative, politicians call the museum they are proposing a “Museum of Exciting Women in Finland”. The name of the museum refers to Maria Pettersson published last year to the book.

In the initiative, the museum is thought to be a suitable excursion destination for both tourists and school groups. In addition to the museum, the initiative suggests that the villa would continue to be suitable as a concert venue, for example, and that a restaurant and meeting space could also be included.

To the Urban Environment Board it is suggested that the museum should not be established. The initiative will be finally decided by the council at a later stage.

The proposal argues that renovating a summer villa into a museum, restaurant or meeting space would be a very challenging task, as well as a risk to the building itself and its collections. It would also be expensive, which in turn would lead to high rents and high operating costs.

Officials also believe the initiative runs counter to Omastad’s winning proposal. The future of the villa should be considered on the basis of the previous proposal of the people of La Salso and in accordance with the needs of the valuable building.

The Committee on Culture and Leisure took a position on the same issue in December and also decided to oppose the proposal. It is also in favor of renovating the villa on the basis of the Omastadi proposal. In addition, the board’s statement says that at least the Helsinki City Museum is not even aware of a suitable party to run the museum.