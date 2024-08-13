Helsinki | Police: Three people stole a taxi and drove it into a pole with the taxi driver on board

Helsinki|According to the police, the robbers will probably be suspected of many crimes.

Three On Tuesday, a group of people robbed a taxi in Helsinki’s Koskela on Kunnalliskodintie, says the Helsinki police.

According to the police, the group had crashed the taxi into an electric pole and then fled from the police on foot. The police caught the robbers in the area of ​​Koskela and Oulunkylä.

According to the police, the taxi driver was in the taxi when the robbers crashed into the pole.

According to the police release, no one was injured.

Two the group was in their twenties, one was younger, but still over 15 years old, the communication from the Helsinki police tells HS.

According to the police, the trio will probably be suspected of many crimes, but there was no information about the titles as of Tuesday evening.