Helsinki | Police operation at Munkkivuori shopping center: A man carrying a toy gun was arrested

in Helsinki A large police operation was underway in front of the Munkkivuori shopping center on Sunday afternoon. The communication of the command center of the Helsinki Police Department is confirmed.

The police received a report via the emergency center at 3 p.m. about a person carrying an object that looked like a weapon. Around 3:30 p.m., the police arrested a person who was found in possession of a toy gun, the police say.

There were at least four police units and about ten police officers, says the HS reporter who was there Sonia Zaki. The police department says that several units were on the scene.

The police arrested one man at a nearby bus stop, Zaki says. According to him, the weapon-like object carried by the man fell to the ground during the arrest.

According to Zak, the man's arrest went smoothly.