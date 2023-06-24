Saturday, June 24, 2023
Helsinki | Paavo Arhinmäki was caught in the act of illegal graffiti

June 24, 2023
Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki was caught in the act of illegal graffiti on Friday evening.

Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) was caught in the act of illegal graffiti on Midsummer’s Eve.

Arhinmäki was doing graffiti with another person in the tunnel running along the Vuosaari harbor line when the guards arrived.

The guards also called the police. Arhinmäki tells HS that the situation was handled in good cooperation. On Saturday, Arhinmäki could not take a position on whether there will be consequences for an act classified as an act of damage.

“It was done stupidly, and I’m really sorry about it,” Arhinmäki commented by phone to HS.

