Helsinki | One was injured in an apartment fire in Kontula

There has been an apartment fire on Kotikonnuntie.

Helsinki There was an apartment fire in Kontula on Saturday evening, in which one person was injured, says the Helsinki Rescue Service on message service X, formerly Twitter.

“The rescue service extinguished the fire quickly,” said the rescue service at eleven o’clock in the evening.

Smoke ventilation is underway, the rescue service said at the same time.