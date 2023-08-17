Helsinki | One was injured in a stabbing in North The Hague

The police say they have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

One a person has been injured in a stabbing in the North Hague of Helsinki, says the Helsinki police.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the police, several patrols were on site investigating the matter.

The police had received a report about the incident around eight o’clock on Wednesday evening.

So far, the police have not specified the place of the incident or more detailed information about the participants.