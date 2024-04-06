Saturday, April 6, 2024
Helsinki | One stabbed in Pitäjänmäki's McDonald's, the victim's injuries are serious

April 6, 2024
The stabbing happened on Saturday a little after ten in the evening.

Equally a person was stabbed in Pitäjänmäki's McDonald's restaurant on Saturday evening, according to the Helsinki Police Department.

The stabbing happened a little after ten in the evening, and emergency services and the police were called to the scene. According to the police, the stabbing victim's injuries are serious.

The perpetrator is still on the run, and there is no information about his identity, the police say.

He was the first to tell about it Evening News.

