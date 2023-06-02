Friday, June 2, 2023
Helsinki | Oil spilled from a private taxi onto the road caused a five-car accident on Ring Road I

June 2, 2023
The more precise location was between Kontula and Kiviko on Ring I.

Accident congested traffic on Friday afternoon in Helsinki on Ring I between Kontula and Kiviko. The venue was at the Kontula exit, about a kilometer away.

The Helsinki road traffic center of the traffic control company Fintraffic announced at around 3 pm that the situation is over.

Five cars were involved in the accident, the fire marshal on duty Tarmo Helander told. He did not immediately have more detailed information about possible injuries to people, but at least ambulances had not been called immediately.

According to Helander, the accident was caused by an oil leak in the farm taxi. The taxi had leaked oil onto the road, as a result of which at least one car ran into the inner railing, says Helander. In total, five cars had crashed in one way or another.

The rescue service moved the crashed cars on the spot and spread sand on the road to soak up the oil.

Traffic inconvenience had been caused, especially in the westbound lanes. However, the traffic was not completely stopped.

