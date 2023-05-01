Helsinki | New political decisions are being made about the disputed forest of Malminkartano

A survey of the natural values ​​of the area has been completed, but no rarities have been found.

in Helsinki the first new political decisions will soon be made regarding the controversial felling of Kartanonmetsä to make way for apartments.

The urban environment board returned the planning principles for the renewal of the Malminkartano area to be prepared again in the summer. Now they will be discussed again at this week’s meeting.

Included are surveys of Kartanonmetsa’s natural values ​​and archaeologically valuable sites.

Ore Manor is one of Helsinki’s urban renewal areas. In the part of the city, the plan is to both build new apartments for thousands and repair the old ones. At the same time, the area should become more comfortable and safer.

Kartanonmetsä is a nature area in the middle of the area and partly on top of the railway line. The city’s plans have included clearing space for new apartment buildings on the edges of the forest.

The Helsinki Nature Conservation Society and the Malminkartano residents’ association have spoken in favor of preserving the forest, because it is thought to be of great value both as a recreation area for Malminkartano residents and in terms of biodiversity.

The planning principles outline the future of the area at a fairly general level. In any case, matters will be decided in more detail later, when the site plan is changed.

However, the politicians wanted an explanation of nature values ​​to be included at this stage.

In the investigation no habitat types of particular note have been found in the area. Three observations were made of rotted hoof moss, which is classified as highly endangered, but the authors of the survey do not consider the area to be essential, since there is little rotting wood at all.

Flying squirrels were not observed, and there are no breeding or resting places for bats in the study area. Birds are conventional species.

However, the report states that the area is of local importance as a nearby nature destination and the fragmentation of the forest could, for example, make the area unsuitable for many species.

In turn, the archaeological survey states that one Stone Age settlement is already known in the area of ​​the forest. Other objects found in the inventory are fairly recent remnants of life in the 19th or 20th centuries.